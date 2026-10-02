King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing operations are planned next week on several state highways in Bucks, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties under multiple ongoing contracts to repair, resurface, and improve more than 240 miles of state highways across the five-county region.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Bucks County

Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning and 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a periodic lane closure with flagging will be in place on Woodbourne Road between Cobalt Ridge Drive and Big Oak Road in Middletown Township for daytime utility work and nighttime paving.

Delaware County

Sunday, October 4, through Thursday, October 8, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on Interstate 95 between Wanamaker Avenue and the Philadelphia County line in Tinicum Township for milling and paving.

Philadelphia County

Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on Ridge Avenue between Hunting Park Avenue and Spring Garden Street for line striping.

Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on Berkley Street/Roberts Avenue between Germantown Avenue and Henry Avenue for line striping.

Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on Girard Avenue between Lancaster Avenue and Lansdowne Drive for line striping.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

Under these resurfacing and improvement projects, PennDOT’s contractors are repairing, milling, and repaving state highways with new asphalt pavement that will seal roadways and provide motorists with a safer and smoother riding surface.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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