King of Prussia, PA – At a ceremony today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll recognized 30 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 6, which represents Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties were among the honorees.

Our employees work hard to provide the very best transportation services to Pennsylvanians, and the millions of people who travel through the Commonwealth every day,” said Carroll. “Our Stars of Excellence exemplify a dedication to public service and a strong work ethic, and I’m proud to honor them today.”

Local winners Justin Gattorno and Paul Pfeifer were honored this afternoon at an awards luncheon at the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg.

“Justin Gattorno’s and Paul Pfeifer’s attitudes and work ethic exemplify what it means to work for and to represent PennDOT,” said PennDOT District 6 Executive Din Abazi “They have consistently shown ingenuity under pressure, leadership skills, and a commitment to PennDOT’s values. Their skills sets benefit the future leaders of PennDOT as well as the thousands of drivers we serve in District 6.”

Justin Gattorno, District Program Administrator

Justin Gattorno is known in District 6 for his ability to act quickly and calmly under pressure. His response to emergency situations has consistently been thorough and effective, including last year when a bridge strike required him to work the day after Thanksgiving and through the holiday weekend.

This commitment to safety and customer experience can be seen in all the projects he works on. Justin consistently delivers a high-level of customer service, partners with other PennDOT employees as well as stakeholders and the public, and completes projects on time and within budget.

His attention to detail, proactive problem-solving, and strong oversight of contractors and resources have contributed to increased efficiency and a high level of service to the public. His ability to balance urgent emergency response with the successful execution of planned projects highlights his professionalism and makes him highly deserving of this nomination

Paul Pfeifer, Bucks County Highway Foreman 3

Dedication, strong work ethic, commitment to safety, and attention to detail are just some of the adjectives used to describe Paul Pfeifer throughout his 10+ years working for PennDOT. Paul started his career at PennDOT as a Transportation Equipment Operator Trainee and is now Highway Foreman 3 in Bucks County.

His leadership accomplishments include significantly improved performance in completing Priority 0 and Priority 1 bridge work orders, ensuring critical infrastructure issues are addressed promptly and safely, as well as fostering teamwork and maintaining a culture of safety among his crew.

Paul’s problem-solving skills and ingenuity were highlighted when he and his crew responded to a roadway at risk due to a failing slope. Paul led the construction of a reinforced retaining wall using concrete bin blocks, rebar tie-ins, and poured concrete. The result was safe access for drivers, a cost-effective solution for PennDOT, and a Star of Excellence for Paul!

The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, engineers and more.

For more information, visit PennDOT’s website or call 610-205-6700.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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