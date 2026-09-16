King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that PECO Energy will perform utility restoration on a section of King of Prussia Road in Radnor Township, Delaware County, beginning on Wednesday, September 30.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Wednesday, September 30, through Friday, October 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, King of Prussia Road will be closed and detoured weekdays between Upper Gulph Road and Eagle Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Upper Gulph Road, Wayne Avenue, and Eagle Road.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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