King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that utility construction will occur weeknights on Route 452 (Market Street) for approximately one month beginning Monday, October 12, under the $99.4 million U.S. 322 Section 103 project to reconstruct, widen, and improve travel and safety on a 1.4-mile stretch of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, October 12, through Thursday, November 12, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating lane closures will be in place weeknights on Route 452 (Market Street) in both directions between Bethel Avenue and Meetinghouse Road.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

For more information on this project and PennDOT’s U.S. 322 Improvement Program in Delaware County, visit www.us322conchester.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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