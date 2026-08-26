King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge repair is scheduled on Matsonford Road in Upper Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised of the following restriction:

Friday, August 28, and Monday, August 31, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Saturday, August 29, from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM the next afternoon, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Matsonford Road between Old Matsonford Road and Dehaven Avenue.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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