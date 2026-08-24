King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that emergency bridge repair is scheduled to close Lumber Street/Hoppenville Road in Green Lane Borough and Marlborough Township, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, August 24, through Friday, August 28, Lumber Street/Hoppenville Road will be closed and detoured 24 hours a day between Route 29 (Gravel Pike) and Geryville Pike. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 63 (Main Street), Upper Ridge Road, and Geryville Pike.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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