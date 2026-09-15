King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge repair will close Old Bethlehem Road weekdays in Springfield Township, Bucks County, beginning on Wednesday, September 16.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Wednesday, September 16, through Friday, September 25, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Old Bethlehem Road will be closed and detoured weekdays between Route 212 (Old Bethlehem Road) and Route 412 (Leithsville Road/Hellertown Road). During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 212 (Old Bethlehem Road) and Route 412 (Leithsville Road/Hellertown Road).

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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