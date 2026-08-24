Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Market Street Bridge construction will close eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) at night next week under the $148.9 million project to rehabilitate the bridges that carry Market Street over Amtrak and I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway), the Schuylkill River Trail, and CSX Railroad in Center City Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, August 31, through Thursday, September 3, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be closed and detoured between the I-676 and 30th Street interchanges. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Arch Street/30th Street, Chestnut Street, and Schuylkill Avenue.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays will occur.

PennDOT is replacing Market Street bridges over Amtrak and I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway), redecking the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River, and replacing the Market Street bridge over the Schuylkill River Trail and CSX Railroad on the east side of the river.

To learn more about this project and sign up for email notifications, visit www.marketstreetbridges.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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