Amtrak Bridge Repair to Close Haunted Lane in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Amtrak will perform overhead bridge repair on Haunted Lane in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, beginning on Tuesday, September 8.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, September 8, through Thursday, October 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Haunted Lane will be closed and detoured Mondays through Thursdays between Marshall Lane and U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike). During the closure, drivers will be directed to use State Road, Route 132 (Street Road), and U.S 13 (Bristol Pike).

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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