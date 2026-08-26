Allentown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a job fair at the PennDOT Monroe County office, 1586 North Ninth Street, Stroudsburg, PA on Wednesday, September 2nd from 8 AM to 2 PM.

The event will include onsite interviews with job offers.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the opportunities available. District and county employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process.

PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of positions in the county, including CDL operators. CDL operators should bring their current driver’s license and medical card.

Applicants can see the current available positions by going online to www.employment.pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability.

Any person requiring special accommodations are requested to contact the PennDOT Monroe County office at 570-424-3024 prior to the event.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.govDistrict5.

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