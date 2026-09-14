Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to virtual and public plans displays regarding the West Park Street (Route 6) Maple Avenue (Route 3032) Intersection Project in Wayne County. The public plans display will be held at the Chamber of Commerce Building, 32 Commercial Street, Honesdale, PA, on September 23, 2026, beginning at 6:00 PM.

The Route 6 Section project is an intersection improvement project in Honesdale Borough in Wayne County, PA. The purpose of this project is to improve safety at the intersection of West Park Street (Route 6) and Maple Avenue (Route 3032), including access management of driveways near the intersection. The existing intersection is currently a minor road stop-controlled intersection on a severe skew. The project involves realigning the minor approach to be more perpendicular as well as adding an exclusive left-turn lane on Route 6. The intersection will remain minor road stop control with a more defined separation from an adjacent commercial driveway. Additionally, the project will include the replacement of the guide rail, roadway, and signing and pavement markings that are impacted by construction.

A detour for Maple Avenue will be required during the final long-term stage of reconstruction. Route 3032 will be closed between the Wayne Health Services parking lot on the north side of Route 3032 and the intersection with Route 6. The 0.9-mile detour redirects traffic onto Route 3032 and Route 6 to avoid the closed area. Route 6 will be open to traffic during construction using staged construction methods.

It is anticipated that construction will begin late 2027 and will be complete by fall of 2028. The Maple Avenue detour will take place during the summer of 2028.

The virtual plans display will be available online from September 14, 2026, to October 14, 2026. Online information including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx

To view the project virtually, click on the Wayne County box, then choose the tile marked West Park Street (Route 6) & Maple Avenue (Route 3032) Intersection Project.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned detour, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project. The public is encouraged to respond to the public questionnaire and provide comments by clicking on the Public Questionnaire. If you prefer to download a printed survey form, use this link (Project Questionnaire) to print a PDF questionnaire to be completed by hand and mailed to the address at the bottom of the form.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Lou Spaciano P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-221-4924 or c-lspacian@pa.gov.

Title VI

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this information, to the PennDOT Project Manager, Lou Spaciano, PE, at c-lspacian@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, 570.963.4044 or jeruddy@pa.gov

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