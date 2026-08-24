Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to the virtual and public plans displays regarding the Memorial Highway (Route 415), Section 370 proposed bridge replacement project over Huntsville Creek. This project will be introduced during the Dallas Township Board of Supervisors monthly meeting on September 1, 2026, beginning at 6:30 PM. The Dallas Township Building is located at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, Dallas, PA 18612

The purpose of the project is to provide a sustainable crossing over Huntsville Creek, address structural and hydraulic deficiencies of the existing structure, and provides continued access to residents, businesses, and emergency services.

The project consists of the replacement of the existing reinforced concrete slab bridge with a precast concrete box culvert. The permanent approach roadway work will include tie-ins with the existing roadway. Stream restoration work will be completed upstream and downstream of the proposed structure to address streambed stability and sediment transport issues. Additionally, guide rail upgrades and drainage improvements within the project limits will be incorporated into the project. Underground gas utility relocations are anticipated to construct the project.

A detour will be required to perform the proposed work. Route 415 car and truck traffic will be detoured using all state roads. The car traffic will use a 6.4-mile detour including Route 118 and Lehman Outlet Road (Route 1049). The truck traffic will use a 14.4-mile detour including Route 118 and Route29. Briarcrest Rd (Township Road 870) traffic will also be detoured using state roads. The 0.4-mile detour will include Memorial Highway (Route 415) and East 42nd Street (Route 1018). It is anticipated that construction will take place during the Fall of 2028 with an approximate 3-week road closure.

The public plans display materials will be available online from August 15, 2026, to October 1, 2026. Website information including the proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website: Route 415 Over Huntsville Creek Bridge Project | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned detour, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project. The public is encouraged to respond to the public questionnaire and provide comments by clicking on Submit a Comment.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Amy Lolli, PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-614-2958 or amlolli@pa.gov.

Title VI

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this information, to the PennDOT Project Manager, Amy Lolli, at amlolli@pa.gov.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, (570) 963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, (570) 963-3502

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