Dunmore, PA – There will be driving lane restrictions/closures on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound in Lackawanna County on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, and Thursday, August 27, 2026, for bridge safety inspections.

Northbound lane restrictions/closures will occur on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, between Fleetville/Tompkinsville (Exit 202) and Glenwood/Lenoxville (Exit 206.)

Southbound lane restrictions/closures will occur on Thursday, August 27, 2026, from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM between Glenwood/Lenoxville (Exit 206) and Fleetville/Tompkinsville (Exit 202).

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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