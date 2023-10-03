PennDOT Announces Public Meeting and Online Plans Display for the Route 347, Section 253 Culvert Replacement Project in Lackawanna County

Dunmore, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a Public Meeting with Plans Display regarding the Route 347, Section 253 Culvert Project.

The SR 347 Section 253 project involves improvements to the crossing of SR 347 over Kennedy Creek in Scott Township, Lackawanna County. The project proposes to replace an existing metal arch culvert with a new reinforced concrete box culvert. The existing culvert is experiencing deterioration with scour distress that requires corrective action to sustain a safe crossing at this location.

The new culvert has been designed to match the hydraulic performance of the original culvert and maintain the existing floodplains so as not to adversely affect adjacent property owners. Roadway improvements associated with the project include full-depth reconstruction in the vicinity of the culvert, providing lane and shoulder widths meeting current design criteria. Additionally, new guide rail and pavement markings will be provided throughout the project limits. Only minor utility impacts are anticipated to construct the project.

Public Meeting

The in-person public display meeting for both projects will take place at:

Time: 7:00 PM

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023



Location: Scott Township Building (1038 Montdale Road, Scott Township, PA, 18447)

The public comment period is from October 2, 2023 - October 31, 2023. The plans display will be held online and will be available from October 2, 2023, to November 3, 2023. Online information, including detailed project information and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website: Route 347, Section 253 Culvert Project (pa.gov).

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned traffic control, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Mr. Charles Reuther, PennDOT Project Manager, at creuther@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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