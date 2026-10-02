Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a water service line installation project will take place next week on Millville Road (Route 4009) in Mount Pleasant Township, Columbia County.

Beginning Tuesday, October 6, a contractor working for Veolia Water will working on Millville Road between Millertown Road (Route 4008) in Mount Pleasant Township and Hemlock Lane in the town of Bloomsburg. Drivers can expect single lane conditions while work is being performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Drivers can expect delays and should drive with caution in the area. This project is expected to be completed on Thursday, October 8.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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