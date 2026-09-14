Survey Work Begins Next Week on I-180 in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on I-180 in both directions in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, for bridge survey work.

Starting on Monday, September 21, the consultant will begin survey work on I-180 westbound bridges between Exit 10 (Main Street) and Muncy Creek, located approximately one mile west of Exit 13 (Route 405/Muncy/Hughesville) interchange. Survey work will begin on the westbound bridges starting with the bridge spanning Main Street (Route 2014) and progress westward to Clarkstown Road (Route 2061), Penn Street (Route 2044), Route 405, and Muncy Creek. Survey activities will then shift to the eastbound lanes, starting with the bridge over Muncy Creek and continuing east to the bridge over Main Street.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting. This work is being performed in preparation for a future bridge rehabilitation project. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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