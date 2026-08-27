3:30 AM UPDATE: Route 220 is open in Sullivan and Lycoming counties.

Montoursville, PA – Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 405 in Hughesville Borough, Lycoming County and Route 42 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County, due to flooding.

A detour using Route 405, Route 118, and Route 42 is in place. Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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