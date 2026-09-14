Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a portion of the Interstate 180 westbound exit ramp (Exit 25) to South Northway Road (Route 2029) will be restricted in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, for repair work.

On Tuesday, September 15, between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, the right turn lane from the exit ramp to South Northway Road will be restricted, while the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., performs repairs to the epoxy on the structure over Millers Run. Drivers should use Shiffler Avenue and East Third Street while repairs are being performed.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, anticipate delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Work on this project is part of the I-180 highway improvement project. Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this two-year, $14 million, highway improvement project on Interstate 180 between Brushy Ridge Road (Route 2026) in Fairfield Township and the Route 15 interchange in the City of Williamsport. Work on the project includes the mill and resurface of 11 miles of I-180 between Basin Street (Route 2062) and Warrensville Road (Route 2022), this work includes the Faxon (Exit 25) and Route 15 (Exit 29) interchanges, base repairs, high friction surface treatment, tree removal, drainage upgrades, guide rail and signal upgrades. Additional work includes updated highway lighting, bridge preservation work, and pavement markings. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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