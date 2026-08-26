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    7:45 PM Update (OPEN) Portion of Route 254 is Closed in Montour County Due to Crash

    August 26, 2026

    7:45 PM  Update: Route 254 is now open in Limestone Township, Montour County.

    Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a portion of Route 254 is closed just west of Washingtonville, in Limestone Township, Montour County due to a tractor-trailer crash.

    A detour is in place using Narehood Road (Route 3003) and Mexico Road (Route 3012) in Liberty Township. The road is expected to reopen later this afternoon/early evening. Drivers should follow the detour and drive with caution in the area.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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