Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that daily road closures will begin this week on a section of White Top Road (Route 1007) in Middlecreek and Washington townships, Snyder County, for pipe replacements.

Between Wednesday, August 26 and Wednesday, September 2, White Top Road will be closed each day between Route 522 and Route 35, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces several cross pipes. Work includes excavation, removal of the existing pipe, installation of a new pipe, back fill, and patching.

A detour using TV Tower Road (T-417) and Mine Road (T-408) will be in in place between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM. There will be no work performed on Saturday or Sunday. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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