Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a section of Kingsley Hill Road/Kilmer Hill Road (Route 2028) will have daily road closures next week in Asylum Township, Bradford County, for pipe replacements.

Between Wednesday, September 23 and Friday, September 25, Kingsley Hill Road/Kilmer Hill Road will be closed each day between Liberty Corners Road (Route 2024) and Schoolhouse Hill Road (Route 2021), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces cross pipes.

Detours will be in place while work is being performed between the hours of 7:30 AM and 3:30 PM. On Wednesday, traffic will be detoured using Ellis Hill Road (Route 2030) and Schoolhouse Hill Road. On Thursday, and Friday if needed, traffic will be detoured using Liberty Corners Road and Forked Road (Route 2026).

Work on the project is expected to be completed on Friday, September 25, weather permitting. Drivers should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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