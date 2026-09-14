Montoursville, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and safety partners will host a child safety seat inspection and used seat collection on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Geisinger Clinic Bloomsburg, 2407 Reichart Road, Bloomsburg, PA 17815.

The event is being held during Child Passenger Safety Week, a campaign that aims to help parents and caregivers make sure their children ride in the right seat for their age and size. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 0-17 years old. NHTSA urges parents and caregivers to double-check and make sure their children are riding in a seat that is correctly installed.

Partners in the event include State Farm Insurance Agent Sean Black of Berwick, State Farm Agent Laurie Powell of Berwick, and Safe Kids PA Susquehanna Valley Partner. Susquehanna Kids, a family activities platform serving Bloomsburg, Danville, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, and Sunbury, will also be on hand to share information with parents and caregivers.

As part of the Good Neighbor Car Seat Safety Program, the safety seat check will provide educational materials and safety devices to help prevent tragedies. Safe Kids Worldwide reports three out of four car seats are used incorrectly. A correctly used child safety seat can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent.

Parents and guardians of children can have their child safety seat inspected by certified technicians. Each inspection requires approximately 30 minutes ensuring safe installation, though infant seats may take extra time. Participants are reminded to bring their child, safety seats, vehicle manuals, and safety seat manuals when possible.

The collection will aim to remove unsafe seats from the community.

Child safety seats should no longer be used under the following conditions:

If they are expired.

Have been involved in a serious crash.

·Have missing parts or are broken or rusted.

Have no model number or date of manufacture.

·Are on a recall list or if the manufacturer is no longer in existence.

Drivers are reminded under Pennsylvania’s primary child passenger safety law children under the age of four must be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat anywhere in the vehicle. Children under 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until the child outgrows the maximum weight and height limits designated by the car seat manufacturer. Children from age four up to age eight must be restrained in an appropriate booster seat. Children from age 8 up to age 18 must be in a seat belt.

Due to the potential dangers associated with air bag deployment, children ages 12 and under should always ride in a vehicle’s back seat.

For more information on car seat or seat-belt safety, visit pa.gov/dotsafety or safekids.org.

Media Contact: Kim Smith, kiasmit@pa.gov or 570-368-4344

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