Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a paving project will begin tomorrow on Liberty Valley Road (Route 642) in Liberty Township, Montour County.

Starting Tuesday, September 15, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) paving crew will begin paving between the Northumberland County line and Route 45. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging between the hours of 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM, where work is being performed.

Work on this project is anticipated to be completed on Friday, October 2, weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for slow moving, stopped traffic, and lane changes, anticipate delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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