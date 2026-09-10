Monroeton is the third driver’s license center to receive major upgrades in 2026 and the 25th to undergo major renovations since Governor Shapiro took office in 2023.

Monroeton, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that new Monroeton Driver’s License Center at 39 Fox Chase Drive in Towanda will be open and ready to serve customers on Thursday, September 17.

“With the relocation of the Monroeton Driver’s License Center, the Shapiro Administration reaffirms its commitment to providing quality government services at the best possible value,” said PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Deputy Director Kara Templeton. “PennDOT will continue to optimize and modernize our facilities to improve and expand the services that we offer at other driver’s license centers across Pennsylvania.”

Saturday, September 12, is the last day that the current location at 60 Chiola Lane in Towanda will be open. The relocation will occur while the center is normally closed on Sunday to Wednesday, with the new location ready to serve customers on Thursday.

The Shapiro Administration has completed major renovations at 25 driver’s license centers across Pennsylvania since 2023, the most recent being the Somerset Driver’s License Center earlier this summer, with additional locations planned. Relocating the Monroeton Driver’s License Center is expected to save Pennsylvania taxpayers approximately $30,000 annually in leasing costs and will offer other valuable improvements to the customer experience.

The new, conveniently located facility is double the size of the former location, allowing for efficient customer flow and the potential for future expansion of service counters. It features a larger seating and waiting area than the former location, with new furniture and flat-screen monitors integrated with PennDOT’s customer queuing management system. The site has more parking than the previous location, as well as a larger skills testing area that will allow for onsite motorcycle skills testing, which PennDOT plans to offer this fall.

For more information or to find a PennDOT Driver's License Center near you, visit www.pa.gov/DMV.

PennDOT online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID, and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fees; driver’s license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification, and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees to complete driver and vehicle services online.

Planning to fly domestically? You now need a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card or other acceptable form of ID – like a passport – to board a domestic flight. If you're not sure whether a REAL ID is right for you, our REAL ID online wizard may help with your decision. Visit pa.gov/REALID today for information on how you can get a REAL ID.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Leanne Trindel, ltrindel@pa.gov or 717-787-0485

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