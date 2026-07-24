Somerset, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll celebrated the reopening of the newly modernized Somerset Driver’s License Center at 5593 Glades Pike, Somerset, after a three-month closure for major renovations. This marks the 24th driver’s license center to be upgraded since Governor Josh Shapiro took office.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to providing the people of Pennsylvania with government services that work, and this includes completing upgrades to our driver’s license centers that cut wait times, increase efficiency, and contribute to an overall positive customer experience,” said Secretary Carroll. “The work doesn’t stop here at Somerset. We are looking to bring similar renovations projects to other driver’s license centers across the Commonwealth. At the end of the day, it’s all about making government work for Pennsylvanians and providing the best customer service that we can.”

Improvements to the Somerset Driver’s License Center include the addition of a new driver’s license service counter and expanded photo service counters, as well as new furniture, LED lighting, flooring, insulation, and ceilings; and electrical and security camera upgrades. These improvements will allow for more efficient service and lower customer wait times.

In addition to physical renovations improving customers’ experience, all 76 driver’s license centers in Pennsylvania are equipped with the Motor Vehicle Network, which displays relevant information to customers on flat-screen TVs while they wait.

PennDOT has also made other improvements that make government services accessible and efficient for all Pennsylvanians. This includes expanding services that reach rural communities, like the Remote Learner’s Permit Knowledge Testing Pilot that began in 2025. Additionally, under the Shapiro Administration, PennDOT has given customers the ability to access and submit over 40 commonly used driver’s license and motor vehicle forms online, free of charge. Customers can access PennDOT’s driver and vehicle services website 24 hours a day, seven days a week to complete, sign, and submit these forms, saving customers a trip to the driver’s license center and allowing PennDOT staff to process paperwork more quickly.

Other online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID, and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fees; driver’s license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification, and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees to complete driver and vehicle services online.

Planning to fly domestically? You now need a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card or other acceptable form of ID – like a passport – to board a domestic flight. If you're not sure whether a REAL ID is right for you, our REAL ID online wizard may help with your decision. Visit pa.gov/REALID today for information on how you can get a REAL ID.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Leanne Trindel, ltrindel@pa.gov or 717-787-0485