Montoursville, PA – A mill and resurface project will begin this week on Route 49 in Lawrence Township, Tioga County.

Beginning Thursday, August 27, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will start milling a section of Route 49 between Route 15 (Lawrenceville Interchange) and Erikson Road. Milling removes the top layer of pavement in preparation for resurfacing, which is scheduled to begin in September. Drivers should expect single-lane traffic with flaggers during daylight hours.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $1.8 million mill and resurface of Route 49. Work includes milling, resurfacing, and line panting of 1.8 miles of Route 49 between the Route 15 Interchange and Erikson Road in Lawrence Township. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed in October, weather permitting.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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