Drivers should expect lane restrictions in both directions.

Montoursville, PA – A bridge inspection is planned next week on the bridges that carry I-80 eastbound and westbound over Old Route 15 (Route 1011) and the Union County Industrial Railroad in White Deer Township, Union County.

On Monday, September 21, drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions in both directions between Exit 210A (Route 15 south/Lewisburg) and Exit 210B (Route 15 north/Williamsport), while the contractor, Mackin Engineering and Sofis Company inspect the bridges. Work will take place between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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