Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised of lane restriction next week on Interstate 180 eastbound in Montoursville Borough and Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, for a bridge inspection.

On Thursday, September 3, drivers can expect the I-180 eastbound left (passing) lane to be restricted at Exit 23B (Warrensville Road) in Loyalsock Township, while crews inspect the bridge over Warrensville Road (Route 2039) and the Loyalsock Creek. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #