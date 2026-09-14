Drivers should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that emergency repairs to the storm drain system are scheduled this week on South Main Street (Route 2014) in Muncy Borough, Lycoming County.

On Tuesday, September 15 and Wednesday, September 16, Muncy Borough will be repairing portions of the storm drain system between New Street (Route 2061) and Penn Street (Route 2044). Work includes excavation, removal of the damaged pipe, installation of a new pipe, backfill, and patching. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging between the hours of 6:30 AM and 2:00 PM.

Drivers should remain alert, watch for slow moving or stopped traffic, be aware of lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with care through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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