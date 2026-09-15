Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a deck preservation project is scheduled to begin this week on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

Beginning Friday, September 18, the contractor, J.D. Eckman, will be working on the westbound right (driving) lane and the eastbound left (passing) lane. Work will take place between Friday at 7:00 PM through Sunday evening. Drivers can expect these lanes, along with the on ramp to Interstate 180 westbound from Broad Street (Route 2014) in Montoursville, to be closed during work hours.

A detour using Broad Street to the East Third Street (Route 2014) interchange with Interstate 180 will be in place while work is being performed.

J.D. Eckman is the prime contractor in this $1.327 million bridge preservation project which places a new wearing surface on the east and westbound bridges over Loyalsock Creek. Work includes the milling of the existing surface, bridge deck repairs, placement of a new concrete overlay, and other miscellaneous work.

Work will take place during weekends only, Friday evenings through Monday mornings at 6:00 AM. This project is expected to be completed late November, weather permitting. Pennsylvania State Police will be providing enforcement in the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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