PennDOT Invites Students to Participate in Paint the Plow Program 

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting high school students in the North Central PA region to participate in the annual Paint the Plow program. The program challenges youth to paint an original mural on a PennDOT snowplow blade, while incorporating a designated statewide safety theme, to promote winter driving safety and foster appreciation for school art programs and student creativity.

The designated 2026 theme, “Snow Means Slow” was chosen to remind motorists to practice caution when around snowplows, always maintain a safe distance of at least six car lengths behind a plow, avoid driving in blind spots, and never attempt to pass or drive between plows operating side by side.

The Paint the Plow program first started in Pennsylvania in 2015 and has expanded to most counties across the state. In the North Central region last year, high school students from five counties in PennDOT’s District 2 participated.

Students in public and private high schools are welcome to participate and must have their school officials complete and return an application to the regional PennDOT coordinator Steve Harmic at sharmic@pa.gov or 70 PennDOT Drive, Clearfield PA, 16830, Attn: Steve Harmic. Plow delivery and pick-up dates vary by county.

Additional information on the program, including the guidelines for participation and photos of past plows, can be found online at www.penndot.pa.gov/PaintthePlow

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CONTACT: Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189.