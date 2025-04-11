Route 136 West Newton Road Bridge Repairs Start Monday in Forward Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on the Route 136 (West Newton Road) bridge over Route 51 in Forward Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, April 14 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on the Route 136 bridge located between Rodney Lane and Vaira Lane around-the-clock beginning at 6:30 a.m. Monday continually through early May. Crews will conduct concrete repairs on the bridge.

The prime contractor is Allison Park Contractors.

Please use caution if traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

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