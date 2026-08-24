Sawmill Road Closure for Paving in Farmington Township

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing a road closure for a paving project on Sawmill Road (Route 1013) in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

September 8 through September 28, Clarion County Maintenance will be paving Sawmill Road (Route 1013) between the Highland Township line and Route 66. Work is weather dependent.

The closure will be from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM weekdays. The road will be open on weekends.

To detour, motorists will travel Route 66 to Sarvey Mill Road (Route 1008) to Engel Run Road (Route 1006).

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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