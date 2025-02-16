Indiana, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to slow down, pay attention and use caution on area roadways, especially during snow squalls or low-visibility conditions that may occur. Motorists should avoid unnecessary travel and to exercise caution when driving. Various speed and vehicle restrictions have been or will be implemented throughout the storm.

There is a 45 mph speed limit reduction on I-80 between Exit 42: PA 38 Emlenton and Exit 120: PA 879 Clearfield/Shawville.

PennDOT crews have been treating roadways ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement. However, salt does not resolve all risks, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form.

Restrictions are communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website. Restrictions will be lifted as quickly as possible when conditions are safe. Restrictions can be changed based on conditions on the roadways, and reports from first responders, law enforcement and PennDOT and PA Turnpike personnel.

While avoiding or delaying unnecessary travel during winter storms is the safest choice, PennDOT offers this advice if motorists must travel and encounter snow squalls or blowing or drifting snow:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

Turn on your headlights. If caught in a snow squall, turn on your hazard lights.

Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Do not drive distracted; your full attention is required.

Use your defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drive impaired.

Have an emergency kit handy. Here are some suggestions of what you could include in your emergency kit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

To report an incident or emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 on your mobile phone. The PA Turnpike will provide updates on their social channels, on their roadway and at all service plazas.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

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