Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing ramp closures for a resurfacing project that is currently underway at the Route 22/Armagh Bypass/Route 403 interchange in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County.

From September 23 through 25, all four ramps at the interchange of Route 22 and Route 403 will undergo a milling and resurfacing project. There will be ramp closures from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily. Two ramps will be closed concurrently, allowing access to Route 403 via the detour routes. While the on-ramp to Route 22 westbound from Route 403 and off-ramp from Route 22 westbound to Route 403 are closed the eastbound ramps will remain open. When the eastbound off-ramp from Route 22 to Route 403 and the eastbound on-ramp from Route 403 to Route 22 are closed the westbound ramps will be open.

There will be two detour routes associated with the ramp closures, one for the closure of the ramps on the eastbound Route 22 and one for the closure of the westbound Route 22 ramps. Traffic will use the Route 56 ramps at the west end of the project for the westbound closure and the Wehrum Road (Route 2013) jughandle on the east end of the project for the eastbound detour. Both detour routes will direct traffic back onto State Route 403.

Work is weather dependent. Motorists should use caution in the area.

Contractor, Grannas Brothers, Inc. of Hollidaysburg, PA is completing the $2.27 million project anticipated to be completed by the end of October 2025.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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