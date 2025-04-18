Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a date change for the closure of the Route 422 Eastbound offramp to Route 286/Oakland Avenue on the Indiana Bypass (Route 422) in White Township, Indiana County.

Originally scheduled to close April 11 through April 14, the offramp will now be closed April 25 at 6:00 PM through April 28 at 6:00 AM for repairs including milling, paving and joint sealing. To detour, motorists will travel Route 422 Eastbound to Exit B Route 119 North/Punxsutawney, follow Route 119 North to Exit B Route 422 West/Kittanning then Route 422 Westbound to Route 286 Oakland Avenue Exit.

Contractor, Derry Construction Co., Inc. of Latrobe, PA will be completing this $14.5 million project anticipated to be completed in December 2025.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District10.

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