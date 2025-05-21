Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today the start of a bridge replacement project for the Cherry Run Church Bridge in Toby Township, Clarion County.

May 27 through August 18, the Cherry Run Church Bridge will be closed. To detour motorists should use Huey Road (Route 3012), Route 68, Route 58 and Route 368 through Callensburg. Turn onto Callensburg Road (Route 2009) then onto Cherry Run Road.

Contractor, Francis J. Palo Inc., Clarion, PA will be completing this $1.46 million project anticipated to be completed in late November 2025.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District10.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs, 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov