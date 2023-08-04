Butler County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 7

|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|2002
|Herman Rd.
|Summit
|Patching
|79
|William Schaeffer
|Multiple
|Mowing
|3028
|Hartmann Rd
|Jackson
|Shoulder Cutting
|422
|Ben Franklin Highway
|Multiple
|Mowing
|3027
|Seneca School Rd.
|Jackson
|Shoulder Cutting
|4012
|Forestville Road
|Multiple
|Drainage
|3025
|Yellow Creek
|Lancaster
|Shoulder Cutting
|268
|Kittaning Pike
|Multiple
|Patching
|1010
|Halston Road
|Brady Twp.
|Bridge Work
|422
|Ben Franklin Highway
|Muddy Creek
|Crack Sealing
|3024
|Glen Eden Road
|Cranberry
|Patching
|3025
|Hartman Road
|Jackson
|Patching
|2010
|Saxonburg Road
|Jefferson
|Seal coating
|1019
|Fenelton Road
|Donegal
|Seal coating
|2008
|Mushroom Road
|Clearfield
|Seal Coating
|3017
|Myoma Road
|Adams
|Parallel Pipe
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724) 284-8800.