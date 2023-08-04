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    Butler County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 7

    August 04, 2023
    State RoutesLocal Road NamesMunicipalitiesActivity
    2002Herman Rd.SummitPatching
    79William SchaefferMultipleMowing
    3028Hartmann RdJacksonShoulder Cutting
    422Ben Franklin HighwayMultipleMowing
    3027Seneca School Rd.JacksonShoulder Cutting
    4012Forestville RoadMultipleDrainage
    3025Yellow CreekLancasterShoulder Cutting
    268Kittaning PikeMultiplePatching
    1010Halston RoadBrady Twp.Bridge Work
    422Ben Franklin HighwayMuddy CreekCrack Sealing
    3024Glen Eden RoadCranberryPatching
    3025Hartman RoadJacksonPatching
    2010Saxonburg RoadJefferson    Seal coating
    1019Fenelton RoadDonegalSeal coating
    2008Mushroom RoadClearfieldSeal Coating
    3017Myoma RoadAdamsParallel Pipe

    For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724) 284-8800.