The $1.1 million investment will rehabilitate three local roads in the Hermitage Industrial Corridor and is the latest of six transportation investments made in the city during the Shapiro Administration.

Applications for the next Multimodal Transportation Fund round are being accepted until October 30.

Since Governor Shapiro took office, $197 million has been invested in local communities through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

Hermitage, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll joined local and state officials to highlight a $1.1 million investment through the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) to repair three local roads in the Hermitage Industrial Corridor.

The project is one of 50 that Governor Josh Shapiro announced as the latest round of MTF grant awards, investing nearly $54 million in infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his administration have invested over $197 million through the MTF to support transportation projects that improve safety, connect communities, and grow local economies across Pennsylvania.

“The Shapiro Administration shows up for every county, every community, every time, and the state and local government partnership works especially well when communities like Hermitage think strategically about their safety and growth while pursuing the funding opportunities available to them,” Carroll said. “PennDOT is proud to partner with communities like this to improve their transportation network, and I strongly encourage potential applicants to apply for the next round of funding.”

Through the project, improvements will be made to Kirila, Industrial, and Llodio roads, including road repairs, asphalt paving, new curbs, drainage upgrades, manhole adjustments, updates to roadway shoulders, and minor landscaping.

“These roads serve dozens of businesses with several hundred employees, and they have to handle heavy vehicles, such as tractor trailer hauling steel products, making it a vital transportation corridor for Hermitage and the surrounding communities” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty. “Hermitage is proactive and persistent with their application efforts to support corridor like this. Their thoroughness has led to success time and time again and serves as an excellent example of the positive outcomes that can come from following through on the process.”

This latest grant is the sixth awarded to the City of Hermitage under the Shapiro Administration – a more than $4.6 million total investment of MTF and federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) funds since 2023:

Hermitage City Center Pedestrian Safety Enhancement Project, $431,448: This TASA project will improve the roadway and install new pavement and crosswalk markings at the intersections of N. Hermitage Road with Highland Road, Indian Run, E. State Street, and Glimcher Boulevard. It will also replace an existing concrete median with a softscape median with a variety of plantings at the N. Hermitage Road/E. State Street intersection.

Wheatland Industrial Area Multimodal Project, $2 million: This MTF project will rehabilitate eight local roads in the Wheatland Industrial Area with new asphalt, stormwater drainage, base repair as needed, new curbs and driveway replacements, and shoulder backup.

Route 18 (N Hermitage Road) Sidewalk Project, $392,583: This nearly completed TASA project includes constructing approximately 1,000 feet of sidewalk to connect existing sidewalks along west side of Route 18 (North Hermitage Road).

Lorenwood Drive Multimodal Project Hermitage Athletics Complex/Hermitage Little League Complex, $330,052: This MTF project will improve Lorenwood Drive around the Hermitage Athletics Complex/Hermitage Little League Complex and add additional trail connections within the Hermitage Athletics Complex.

Lorenwood Drive - South Darby Road Trail Project, $350,000: This nearly completed MTF project includes trail enhancements that will create connections to and improve Lorenwood Drive in the area of the Hermitage Athletics Complex/Hermitage Little League Complex. The project will include the creation of a new trail head parking area, expanded trails and improvements to Lorenwood Drive.

“The latest grant makes possible the reconstruction of three additional roads in our industrial corridor. Roads that have significantly deteriorated over time, creating safety and accessibility challenges for the businesses shipping products and receiving raw materials,” said Gary Hinkson, Hermitage City manager. “The City of Hermitage is grateful for this funding to address the deficiencies, improve conditions for commercial traffic and employee access, and strengthen city’s industrial corridor.”

The MTF provides grant funding to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation assets that enhance communities, pedestrian safety, and transit access.

To learn more about MTF and the 50 projects awarded funding in the latest round of the program, visit the PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund web page. Applications for the next MTF funding round are being accepted until October 30.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

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