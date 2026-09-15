PennDOT Provides Update on the Route 62/322 Project in Franklin, Venango County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced updates to the construction schedule for the Route 62/322 Improvement Project in the City of Franklin, Venango County.

The purpose of the project is to provide reliable and efficient transportation facilities for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

The project includes upgrades on Route 62/322 from the intersection of Liberty Street and Eighth Street in the City of Franklin to the intersection of Route 8 and Route 62 in Sandycreek Township.

“One of the challenges of working on projects like this in the heart of cities is the aging infrastructure and the accuracy of historical records. PennDOT and our contractors try to anticipate what is below the surface, but sometimes we find things aren’t quite where we expect or were not expected at all,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty. “In the case of Franklin project, unforeseen work included an aged water line that warranted replacement, as well as a brick culvert that needed repairs. For the longevity of the new road and the safety of drivers, these things had to be dealt with despite not being part of the original construction timeline.”

The project started in April 2026 with an anticipated completion in 2027. The unexpected delays required revisions of the work schedule, which will move some construction initially intended to be done in this year to 2027.

Work accomplished so far this construction season includes:

Full-depth reconstruction on Route 8/62 from Chestnut Street to 14th Street

Intersection widening at 8th Street, Garnett Wood Way, and 15th Street.

Realignment of intersection of Liberty and 12th streets.

Waterline replacement and various utility repairs.

80% of the curb and sidewalks.

85% of the drainage.

50% of signal foundations.

Work on the project will continue until November, as weather permits with the following activities expected to occur:

Temporary asphalt paving at 8th and 12th streets.

Complete drainage on the 15th Street hill.

Finish curb, sidewalk, and signal foundations throughout the corridor.

Construction will be completed in 2027 with the following work to be done throughout the project area:

Milling and base repair.

Manhole adjustments.

Final asphalt paving.

Truck ramp updates.

Final line painting.

Traffic signal installation.

“One question we have been receiving a lot is ‘what will the road and sidewalks look like for Applefest?’ Our team maintains an open conversation with the city and the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce about many topics, including the festival. We intend to have our project area safe, walkable and as open as possible by the start of October,” McNulty said.

For more information on the Route 62/322 Improvement Project, visit the project webpage online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov