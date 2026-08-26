The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the plans for a proposed project to replace the bridge that carries Union LeBoeuf Road over a branch of French Creek in Erie County.

The bridge is located on Union LeBoeuf Road at the border of LeBoeuf Township and Union Township and between the intersection with Route 97 and the intersection with West High Street (Route 2008).

The proposed Union LeBoeuf Road Bridge Replacement Project includes replacing the existing timber bridge with a new single span steel bridge. Work will also include minor paving at each side of the bridge and updated guide rail.

Work is expected to occur during the 2028 construction season.

The proposed plan includes a detour for approximately eight months. The proposed 4.4-mile detour route uses Route 97, Route 8, and West High Street.

The existing laminated timber slab bridge was built in 1975. It is classified as poor condition and is posted with a 13-ton weight limit. The bridge is owned by LeBoeuf Township. Approximately 500 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The information on the Union LeBoeuf Road Bridge Replacement Project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout, proposed plans, and a comment form.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Gregory W. Lindsay at grlindsay@pa.gov or 814‑678‑7365.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Gregory W. Lindsay, PennDOT Project Manager, at grlindsay@pa.gov or 814‑678‑7365.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov