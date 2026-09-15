PennDOT Announces Proposal to Repair Two Roads in the Northwestern Region

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the plans for a project to repair areas on two roads in the northwestern region.

The project aims to correct and support the ground conditions underneath and adjacent to the roads, which are considered in poor and declining conditions.

The proposed work at each location based on the needs and improvements will include the installation of underground support systems. Proposed work at each location also includes road repairs as well as guide rail and drainage updates.

Work is expected to be completed during the 2027 construction season.

The proposed detours and work descriptions are included below:

Sparta Street (Route 1041) – The area to be repaired is located between the intersections with Garland Street (Route 1022) and White Road in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. Work will include installation of an underground metal retaining wall and full-width road reconstruction. The proposed detour will be in place for approximately one month and will be posted using Route 8, Route 77, and Fish Flats Road.

– The area to be repaired is located between the intersections with Garland Street (Route 1022) and White Road in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. Work will include installation of an underground metal retaining wall and full-width road reconstruction. The proposed detour will be in place for approximately one month and will be posted using Route 8, Route 77, and Fish Flats Road. Two Mile Run Road (Route 4001) – The area to be repaired is located between the intersections with Martin Hill Road and Warren Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Work will include constriction of a geosynthetic slope below the road, as well as full-width reconstruction of the road. The proposed detour will be in place for approximately one month and will be posted using Warren Road, Route 417, Front Street (Route 4002) and Route 62.

The estimated construction cost is approximately $1 million to $2.5 million, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds designated for diminishing the effects of natural disasters, such the areas prone to flooding and landslides. Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) Grant program provides funding to ensure surface transportation resilience to natural hazards including climate change, sea level rise, flooding, extreme weather events, and other natural disasters through support of planning activities, resilience improvements, community resilience and evacuation routes, and at-risk coastal infrastructure.

The information on the Northwest Slide Repair Project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout, and a comment form.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Brody Guth at brguth@pa.gov or 814-678-7355.

The purpose of the project webpage is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Brody Guth, PennDOT Project Manager at brguth@pa.gov or 814-678-7355.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035