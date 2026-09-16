PennDOT Announces Proposal to Repair Several Roads in Mercer County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the plans for a project to improve more than 25 miles of various roads in Mercer County.

The proposed improvements include milling and paving along with upgrades to the guide rail, and road paint. Work is proposed at the following locations:

Route 62 (Franklin Road/Main Street) in Jackson Township and Jackson Center Borough – Work is proposed on 2.21 miles from Interstate 79 to Route 965. Traffic will be controlled through single-lane closures with flaggers. Work is expected to take place during the 2027 construction season.

Route 173 (Slippery Rock Road/Liberty Street) in Liberty and Pine townships. –Work is proposed on 2.83 miles from the Butler County line to the Pine Township and Grove City Borough line. Traffic will be controlled through single-lane closures with flaggers. Work is expected to take place during the 2027 construction season.

Route 173 (Main Street/Sandy Lake Road/Mercer Street) in Sandy Lake Borough, Sandy Lake Township, Mill Creek Township, and New Lebanon Borough – Work is proposed on 5.63 miles from Route 358 to New Lebanon Borough/French Creek Township line. Traffic will be controlled through single-lane closures with flaggers. Work is expected to take place during the 2027 construction season.

Leesburg Station Road/Leesburg Road (Route 2002) in Wilmington Township and Springfield Township – Work is proposed on 3.84 miles from Route 158 to Neshannock Creek. A daytime temporary detour is proposed for construction. Residents will be notified one week prior to closure and given an in-depth paving schedule. It will require two detours depending on the location of the construction within the work area. One proposed detour is 7.7 miles and uses Route 158, Route 208, and New Castle-Mercer Road (Route 2001). The second proposed is 9.8 miles and uses Route 19, Route 208, and New Castle-Mercer Road (Route 2001). Work is expected to take place during the 2027 construction season.

Pulaski Mercer Road (Route 3007) in Wilmington Township and Lackawannock Township – Work is proposed on 4.3 miles from Route 18 to Harthegig Run. A daytime temporary detour is proposed for construction. Residents will be notified one week prior to closure and given an in-depth paving schedule. It will require two detours depending on the location of the construction within the work area. One proposed detour is 16.2 miles and will be posted using Keel Ridge Road (Route 3011) and Route 318. The second proposed detour is 7.3 miles and uses Route 18, Route 208, and Keel Ridge Road (Route 3011). Work is expected to take place during the 2027 construction season.

Route 158 (Mercer-New Wilmington Road/Mercer Road/Shenango Street) in Wilmington Township, East Lackawannock Township, and Mercer Borough – Work is proposed on 7.15 miles from Leesburg Station Road/Leesburg Road (Route 2002) to Route 62. Traffic will be controlled through single-lane closures with flaggers. Work is expected to take place during the 2028 construction season.

The information on the Mercer County Group Project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout and a comment form.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Brody Guth at brguth@pa.gov or 814-678-7355.

The purpose of the project webpage is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Brody Guth, PennDOT Project Manager at brguth@pa.gov or 814-678-7355.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035