Work to Update Pedestrians Signals Throughout the Region to Start Soon

​A $2.1 million project to improve safety by repairing pedestrian signals at more than 100 intersections in northwest Pennsylvania is expected to start later this month.

The project includes the replacement of pedestrian countdown signals and timers in various municipalities in Crawford, Erie, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties. One hundred nine intersections districtwide are included in the project. No detours for pedestrians or motor vehicles are expected in connection with the project.

Work is expected to begin on May 20, 2024 with the initial focus on the City of Erie and surrounding Erie County area. The project is expected to be completed in December 2024.

The contractor for this project is Bronder Technical Services, Inc. of Prospect, PA. The contract cost is $2,146,034.95 and is being paid entirely with federal funds.

This project is funded by highway safety money provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

This year PennDOT's Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2024 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.





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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov​





