Traffic Shifts on Route 6 in Crawford County to be Implemented Soon

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers to be alert for traffic shifts and lane restrictions on Route 6 in the City of Meadville and West Mead Township in Crawford County.

The construction of temporary crossovers and removal of some curbs will require lanes restrictions for eastbound and westbound traffic. The temporary lane restrictions are expected to start September 19, 2024, weather permitting.

Once the crossovers are complete, westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane and eastbound traffic will be shifted the westbound side of the roadway. This will be a long-term traffic pattern as work focuses on reconstruction the new two-way configuration in the area currently designated for eastbound traffic.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on the Route 6 Reconstruction Project is expected to be completed in fall 2025. Additional information on the project is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1 under the Design and Construction Projects link.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov​

