Project to Update the Intersection of Cranberry Street and the Bayfront Parkway in the City of Erie to Start Soon

​A project to improve the safety and efficiency for pedestrians and vehicles at the intersection of Cranberry Street and the Bayfront Parkway (Route 4034) in the City of Erie is scheduled to start later this month.

The Cranberry Street Safety Improvement Project includes the installation of a new traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades at the intersection. The traffic signal will be managed through an omnidirectional detection system that will trigger the light to change only when vehicles are stopped on Cranberry Street.

Once the signal installation is complete, the light will be turned on flashing mode for 30-days before going into service.

The new system will also include countdown pedestrian signal heads, a protected left turn arrow with a flashing yellow phase for westbound traffic on the Bayfront Parkway waiting to turn onto Cranberry Street, and emergency vehicle preemption capabilities.

The project also includes new ADA curb ramps, pedestrian signals and lighting and piano key style painted crosswalks, sidewalk replacements and asphalt paving on Cranberry Street and new pavement markings. Sidewalk will be constructed on the north side of Cranberry Street to fill in a missing link within the existing path.

Work is expected to start on September 16, 2024, weather permitting, and will be completed in June 2025.

During the project, the Bayfront Multimodal Trail will be closed to all bikes and pedestrians for a 24-hour period for the installation of a new ADA curb ramp at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Some work on the roadway, such as painting and mast head installation, may require temporary lane closures and traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should anticipate traffic delays when lane restrictions are in place.

The contractor is M&B Services of Clarion, PA. The contract cost is $571,142.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

This year PennDOT's Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2024 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov





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