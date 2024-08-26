Project to Replace the Route 20 Bridge in Erie County to Start Soon

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced the construction of a new bridge to carry Route 20 over Twenty Mile Creek in North East Township, Erie County.

The Route 20 Bridge Replacement Project will include removal of the existing three-pier bridge and replacing it with a concrete structure with a single pier. The project will also include guiderail and drainage updates.

The bridge is located on Route 20 (Main Street) between the interchange with Interstate 90 and the New York state line. The bridge was closed to traffic in February 2024 following a design analysis of the structure.

“Since identifying structural concerns with the bridge, PennDOT's northwest region team has worked quickly alongside our consultant to handle the complexities of the design and the environmental considerations and develop a timeline that calls for the roadway to reopen next year," said Brian McNulty, PennDOT District 1 Executive.

Work to replace the bridge is expected to start September 3, 2024, weather permitting. A temporary access roadway will be constructed, the bridge will be removed, and a new pier will be built.

Twenty Mile Creek is stocked with trout and is a Lake Erie tributary, so in-stream work is limited during certain times of the year. A waiver was granted to complete the demolition and pier construction in 2024.

The contractor plans to work through the winter months as weather permits. Work is to be completed and the bridge opened in fall 2025.

The existing detour will remain during all phases of construction. The current detour route is posted using I-90 and Shortman Road in New York state.

During construction, Gulf Road (Route 1017) will also be closed at the intersection with Route 20 with a detour using Remington Road and Archer Road.

A short portion (approximately 1,000 feet) of Gay Road between Route 20 and Stinson Road will also be closed during the construction. Traffic will continue on Stinson Road to Route 20.

The existing bridge was built in 1973 and is rated in poor condition. Approximately 2,500 vehicles a day use the Route 20 bridge, on average.

The contractor is Mekis Construction of Fenelton, PA. The contract cost is $9,614,010, which is to be paid with a combination of federal and state funds.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

Additional information on the Route 20 Bridge Replacement Project can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1 and clicking on the Design and Construction Projects link under the Resources heading.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov





