Project to Replace the Bridge on Scrubgrass Road in Findley Township, Mercer County to Start Soon

A $3.9 million project to replace the bridge that carries Scrubgrass Road (Route 2014) over Cool Spring Creek in Findley Township, Mercer County is scheduled to start soon.



Work will include replacing the existing steel beam bridge with a concrete beam bridge, as well as minor paving near the bridge and new pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin August 15, 2024, weather permitting. Because Cool Spring Creek is a stocked trout stream with endangered species, instream work is restricted from February 15 through August 15 of each year.

The demolition of the existing bridge and pier will happen in 2024. The schedule allows for a construction halt from November 2024 through March 2025 for winter weather, though the contractor may work outside of the stream during this time if weather permits.

Full work is expected to restart March 2025 with the roadway tentatively scheduled to reopen in July 2025.

The existing steel stringer bridge was built in 1954. It is classified as poor condition and posted with a weight limit of 25 tons for single and 30 tons for combos. Approximately 1,800 vehicles a day use the bridge.

The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 19, Route 62, and Springfield Church Road (Route 2007). It is expected to be in place for 11 months.

The contractor is Mekis of Fenelton, PA. The contract cost is $3,873,888.35, which is to be paid with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

Information on the Scrubgrass Road Bridge Replacement Project is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

This year PennDOT's Northwest Region excepts to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2024 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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Contact: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035







