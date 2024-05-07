Project to Replace Mageetown Road Bridge in Rome Township, Crawford County to Begin Soon

​A $1 million project to replace the bridge that carries Mageetown Road (Route 1032) over Shirley Run in Rome Township, Crawford County is scheduled to begin soon.

The project will include building a new concrete bridge at the same location as the current structure. Work will also include paving the roadway leading up to the bridge and updating guiderail and pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin May 20, 2024, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by November 2024.

The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 89, and Bethel Church Road (Route 1013). It is expected to be in place for approximately four months.

The existing single-span steel string bridge was built in 1950. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 175 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Chivers Construction Company, Inc. of Fairview, Pennsylvania. The contract cost is $1,074,130 which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

This year PennDOT's Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2024 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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MEDIA CO​​NTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035





