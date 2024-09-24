Project to Repair the Leboeuf Trail Road Bridge in Troy Township, Crawford County Underway

​Work to repair the bridge that carries Leboeuf Trail Road over East Branch of Sugar Creek in Troy Township, Crawford County started today.

The bridge is located on Leboeuf Trail Road (Route 2019) approximately 1/4 mile north of the intersection with Jay Road.

In 2024, work will include the removal and replacement of upper portion of the bridge, including the deck and beams. In spring 2025, approximately 520 feet of paving will be done on and near the bridge.

The bridge was built in 1962 and is rated in poor condition. Approximately 30 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The bridge was closed today and will remain closed for approximately two months. A detour is posted using Flat Road, Route 428 (Troy Center Road), and Noel Road.

The contractor is Thomas Construction of Grove City, PA. The contract cost is $428,733.63, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

This year PennDOT's Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2024 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@gmail.com



